William Blair Weighs in on Agenus Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Agenus stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.50 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agenus by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

