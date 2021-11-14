Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Up 7.5% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $203.30 and last traded at $203.30. Approximately 3,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 732,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.14.

The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.91.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

