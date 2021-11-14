WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. WM Technology traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 37796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.