WOWswap Price Tops $10.41 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $95,073.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $10.41 or 0.00015781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,784.72 or 0.99768383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.20 or 0.07094902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.