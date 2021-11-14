WSP Global Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

WSP stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a one year low of C$89.22 and a one year high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

