XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by 478.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.