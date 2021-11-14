Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Xerox worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after acquiring an additional 830,989 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after acquiring an additional 106,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xerox by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 457,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.