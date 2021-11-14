Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 558 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 21.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $8,530,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BMO shares. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

