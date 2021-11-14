Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGB. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

