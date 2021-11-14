Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 542 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $258.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.79 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on W shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

