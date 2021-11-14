Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $421,000 Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

