Ycash (YEC) Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $29,559.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.00308200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00103823 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00147645 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,788,256 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.