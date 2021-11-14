YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.