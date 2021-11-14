Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Down 23.1% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $711,635.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

