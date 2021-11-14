YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.09 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

