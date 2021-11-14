Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Sells $81,385.20 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

