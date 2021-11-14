Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce $82.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.39 million. IMAX reported sales of $55.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $228.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $232.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.65 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. 332,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,050. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IMAX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 164,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

