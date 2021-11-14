Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. New Jersey Resources posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

