Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the lowest is $14.60 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $49.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $49.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.98 million, with estimates ranging from $73.02 million to $77.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 621,720 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

