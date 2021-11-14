Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.40 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

