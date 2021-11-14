Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

TRNO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 276,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,125. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.