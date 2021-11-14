Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 642,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.