Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 642,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

