Zacks: Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $182.79 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.