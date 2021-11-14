Zacks: Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. AXIS Capital reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. 169,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

