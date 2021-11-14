Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.13). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $39.26. 337,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,959. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

