Zacks: Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Calix posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

NYSE:CALX opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Calix has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,929 shares of company stock worth $12,902,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

