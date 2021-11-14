Zacks: Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $550,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $53,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $4,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,322,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

