Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.06. Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

