Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report sales of $302.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.58 million and the highest is $320.79 million. NuVasive reported sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 877,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,503. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.94.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in NuVasive by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NuVasive by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 110,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.