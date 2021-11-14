Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.06 Million

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report sales of $912.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $920.00 million and the lowest is $905.61 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $906.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ST traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. 699,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

