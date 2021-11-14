Zacks: Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $410.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

