Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.28) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

APLS traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

