Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce sales of $47.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $47.07 million. Camden National reported sales of $49.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $185.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

CAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 267.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 15,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. Camden National has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $741.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

