Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $9.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.67 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $38.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $39.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $43.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $192.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.95. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

