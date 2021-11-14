Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 716,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,581. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

