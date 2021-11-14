Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

MPAA stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

