Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report sales of $289.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.20 million and the lowest is $285.00 million. Navient posted sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 934,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,206. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Navient has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

