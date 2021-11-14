Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RAD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 991,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,000. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

