Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.35 Million

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report $123.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.28 million to $130.30 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $425.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 241,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,798. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.