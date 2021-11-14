Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.13). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 391,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,276. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $604.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.