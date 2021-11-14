Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 138.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,300 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 826.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 294.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 46.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 661,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 211,232 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 79.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 161,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.14. 73,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,572. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $162.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.80.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.