Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.80. WEC Energy Group also reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.75. 1,405,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,672. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.