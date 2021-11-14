Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

WY opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

