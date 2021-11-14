Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 2,801 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 566.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 128,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

