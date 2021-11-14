Zacks Investment Management Invests $223,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 350 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.33, for a total transaction of $92,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total value of $2,091,999.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,723,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,048,271.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,126 shares of company stock valued at $56,262,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $316.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.41 and a 1 year high of $323.97.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

