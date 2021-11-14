Zacks Investment Management Invests $247,000 in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $650.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,803 shares of company stock valued at $830,359. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

