Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 10,896 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

