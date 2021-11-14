Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.02 million, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2,517.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 916,292 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 178.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 272,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 252,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,880 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

