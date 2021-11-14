Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CGNX. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

CGNX stock opened at $83.02 on Thursday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

