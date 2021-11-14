Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $811.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,020 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

